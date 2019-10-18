Taxation With Representation: Weil, Skadden, Kirkland

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 3:54 PM EDT) -- In this week’s Taxation With Representation, Blackstone snaps up the Bellagio for $4.3 billion, Alexion buys clinical-stage pharmaceuticals company Achillion for $930 million, and WH Smith acquires Marshall Retail Group for $400 million. Blackstone’s Bellagio Buy Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust said Oct. 15 it has formed a joint venture with MGM Resorts International to buy real estate assets of the Bellagio for roughly $4.3 billion in a deal steered by Simpson Thacher and Weil Gotshal, while MGM also announced the sale of another Las Vegas property guided by Gibson Dunn. The Simpson team included tax partner Nancy Mehlman. The Weil...

