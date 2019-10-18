Atty Asks 3rd Circ. To Revisit Payday Lending Conviction

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 7:59 PM EDT) -- A Delaware attorney wants the Third Circuit to reconsider its decision that he cannot invoke tribal immunity to undercut his criminal conviction on racketeering charges in connection with a payday lending scheme, asserting that his alleged actions did not amount to mail fraud. Wheeler Neff, whose eight-year sentence was upheld in September by a three-judge panel, was convicted on charges that he partnered with American Indian tribes to offer payday loans with interest rates topping 700%. He is also challenging the jury instructions given in the case, according to a petition for an en banc rehearing filed Friday. The embattled attorney — referring...

