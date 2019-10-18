Landmark Exxon Climate Change Case Heads To Trial

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 8:28 PM EDT) -- Exxon Mobil will go to trial in Manhattan on Tuesday to fight claims it deceived investors about climate change risks to its business, the culmination of a multiyear, publicly fought battle between New York state and the oil giant. The three-week bench trial in a New York state court will be the first that squarely addresses U.S. fossil fuel companies' understanding of climate change and the impacts and risks it poses to their businesses, said Sean Baldwin, a partner at litigation boutique Selendy & Gay PLLC and a veteran of securities fraud trials in New York state and federal courts....

