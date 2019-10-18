Full 9th Circ. Won't Review Facebook Face-Scan Ruling

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 9:41 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Friday denied Facebook Inc.'s bid for rehearing en banc in a class action challenging its face-scanning practices, despite arguments by the social media giant and business groups that a panel's August decision permitting the biometric privacy claims to proceed to trial could allow for "draconian liability." In a one-page order, the three judges who issued an opinion in August affirming a decision to certify a class of at least 6 million Facebook users voted to deny Facebook's rehearing petition. Facebook's petition was then circulated to the judges of the court, but no judge requested a vote for en...

