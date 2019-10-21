Imprisoned Ex-MillerCoors Exec Says Wife Needs His Pension

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 2:20 PM EDT) -- A former MillerCoors LLC executive sentenced to prison for bilking his employer out of more than $8 million has asked a federal court to amend an order requiring a quarter of his pension be given to the federal government each pay cycle, saying his wife needs the money. David Colletti, who formerly managed accounts for MillerCoors sales at stadiums and restaurants, asked U.S. District Judge Jorge L. Alonso on Friday to amend two turnover orders, one of which required MillerCoors — which was not named as a defendant — to give the government 25% of Colletti's pension every pay period....

