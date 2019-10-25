Real Estate Rumors: Trump Organization, Colony, Bridge

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 5:19 PM EDT) -- The Trump Organization is considering selling the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday. The organization is hoping to get more than $500 million for lease rights to the hotel, which at roughly $2 million per room that would be one priciest hotel deals ever on a per-room basis, the journal said, citing information from data company STR Inc. Colony Capital has loaned $84 million to Flank Architecture & Development for a development project in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood, according to a report on Friday from Commercial Observer. The loan is for 360 Wythe Ave., where...

