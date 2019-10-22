NY Commuters Seek Class Status In Row Over Fine Notices

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 5:13 PM EDT) -- A group of commuters claiming the New York City Transit Authority violated their rights by issuing default judgments for alleged violations and sometimes seizing tax returns without adequate notice has asked a federal court to grant it class status. The alleged wrongdoing by the NYCTA, which has failed to give some commuters adequate notice about a default judgment or sufficient information about the process of contesting the violations, affects thousands, the commuters said Friday in support of their motion for class certification. The transit authority also has violated the rights of commuters by seizing tax refunds to satisfy default judgments and...

