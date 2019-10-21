ProShares Investors Fight To Keep 'Volpocalypse' Suit Alive

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 2:10 PM EDT) -- Investors in a ProShares trust have challenged a bid to dismiss their suit over a volatility flare-up known as the "Volpocalypse" in New York federal court, arguing they were not made aware that the trust’s own rebalancing choices could result in its “near-collapse.” The investors contend that ProShares concealed the risk of its popular inverse volatility exchange-traded fund, known as SVXY, losing value in the event of a downturn in U.S. equity markets and subsequent uptick in corresponding volatility markets — like the one that occurred Feb. 5, 2018. The trust asked the court to toss the suit in September, saying...

