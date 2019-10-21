9th Circ. Judge 'Concerned' Over Hagens Berman's $42M Fees

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 6:10 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit judge appeared skeptical Monday of keeping intact Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP's $42 million fee award in multiple price-fixing settlements, saying she's "concerned" the district judge didn't know the extent the fee requests varied from the amount the firm submitted in its lead class counsel bid. During a hearing in Portland, Oregon, U.S. Circuit Court Judge Morgan Christen said she's not sure that U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg, who took over the case from another judge, had access to or could find the law firm's initial proposal to serve as lead class counsel. Judge Christen said it took...

