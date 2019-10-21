'Public Charge' Rule On Hold, But Employers Should Prepare

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 5:44 PM EDT) -- For now, foreign nationals and employers seeking certain immigration benefits will not be subject to the increased requirements and intense personal scrutiny of the new U.S. Department of Homeland Security public charge regulation. The DHS rule, originally set to take effect Oct. 15, broadens the agency’s authority to determine whether certain foreign nationals will become a public charge of the United States. Under the rule, foreign nationals seeking certain immigration benefits — especially adjustment-of-status applicants — would be required to provide an unprecedented amount of personal information and documentation in support of their applications. Just days before the rule’s effective date,...

