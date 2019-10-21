Disney Tech Firm Can Duck Out Of $80M Equity Suit, For Now

Law360, New York (October 21, 2019, 5:15 PM EDT) -- A New York state trial court judge on Monday allowed BAMTech LLC to bow out of a lawsuit claiming MLB Advanced Media LP, or BAM, cheated its former executive out of his equity stake in BAM's "nonbaseball business" when BAMTech was spun off to Disney for billions. After a brief hearing, Justice Barry Ostrager made the decision to excuse the company from the suit and brush off former BAM Executive Vice President John Dinn Mann's request to amend his complaint against the companies, ruling that Dinn Mann was free to rope BAMTech back in later if evidence shows an alleged oral...

