Colo. Drops Out Of Challenge To Sprint, T-Mobile Merger

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 7:17 PM EDT) -- Colorado on Monday became the second state to drop out of a lawsuit challenging the planned tie-up between Sprint and T-Mobile after cutting a deal that includes coverage promises and the location of Dish Network’s new wireless headquarters. Dish — which is based in Englewood, Colorado — is set to scoop up Sprint’s prepaid businesses and spectrum in a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice that would allow the Sprint-T-Mobile transaction to go through while setting the satellite television company up to become a new nationwide wireless provider. Colorado was part of a coalition of states that sued to block...

