Chrimar Asks Full Fed. Circ. To Override Preclusion Rule

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT) -- Chrimar Systems Inc. on Monday asked the full Federal Circuit to overturn "perhaps the most criticized" doctrine of the court, under which Patent Trial and Appeal Board invalidation rulings can negate trial court infringement damages involving the same patents, so long as some piece of the trial litigation is still open. By allowing PTAB decisions to trump court decisions, the so-called Fresenius preclusion principle turns a court's finalized judgment into "merely 'an advisory opinion in its most obnoxious form,'" Chrimar wrote in its petition for rehearing. The Federal Circuit had applied the principle in September to wipe Chrimar's infringement win against ALE...

