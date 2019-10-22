Criteria For Landing On No-Fly List Are Clear, 9th Circ. Says

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 6:37 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has upheld a lower court’s decision in finding that a group of U.S. citizens on the federal no-fly list were given fair notice of the activities that barred them from commercial air travel, saying the criteria for inclusion on the list are “reasonably clear.” A three-judge panel said in a 60-page opinion on Monday that an Oregon federal court had correctly rejected arguments from four men that the Transportation Security Administration had been unlawfully vague in its decision prohibiting them from boarding commercial aircraft to, from or within the U.S. The TSA’s failure to list specific actions that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS