North Korea Must Forfeit Ship For Violating US Sanctions

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 7:12 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge ordered a North Korean coal carrier forfeited to the U.S. on Monday, about five months after it was seized as an alleged tool for the regime to violate U.S. economic sanctions. The 7,061-ton ship was detained in Indonesia last year and seized by the U.S. government in May for allegedly exporting coal from North Korea in violation of U.S. sanctions aimed at cutting off support for the country’s nuclear weapons program. Prosecutors claimed jurisdiction over the ship because three banks in New York allegedly handled transactions tied to it, including a $750,000 payment from a coal shipment...

