3 Issues That Defined Real Estate In 2019

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 9:42 AM EST) -- This year saw industrial deals become a particular hot spot as the decadelong real estate upcycle continued, and 2019 also notched a substantial uptick in opportunity zone and EB-5 deals as investors gained clarity on the former and Congress made changes to the latter. As more guidance came on the opportunity zone program, which is part of late 2017's U.S. federal tax reform, deal flow and capital raising picked up in the second half of the year. Meanwhile, there was also a rush to do real estate deals under EB-5, the investor immigrant program that's been around since the early 1990s, before the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS