El Paso Seeks To Block Entire $6.1B Border Wall Funding Plan

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 9:31 PM EDT) -- The county of El Paso in Texas and a local immigrant-rights nonprofit asked a Texas federal judge on Monday to block the entirety of the Trump administration’s planned diversion of $6.1 billion in defense funding for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. The request by El Paso county and the Border Network for Human Rights comes in response to a ruling by the court earlier this month, which found President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency at the border unlawful and rejected the administration’s argument that Congress didn’t intend to stop the White House from using other funds for the...

