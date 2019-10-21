NJ High Court To Tackle City's Policy Deductible Query

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 10:38 PM EDT) -- New Jersey’s highest court on Monday agreed to decide whether the city of Asbury Park can recoup a deductible it paid toward an injured firefighter’s workers' compensation insurance claim out of a settlement that the firefighter reached in a lawsuit over a 2011 accident. In a brief announcement, the New Jersey Supreme Court said it had accepted a certified question from a Third Circuit panel in the case of City of Asbury Park v. Star Insurance Co., which stems from a $3 million workers' compensation claim filed by city firefighter Jason Fazio after he suffered severe burns while battling an apartment...

