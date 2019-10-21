Volkswagen Dealers Defend Cert. Bid In RICO Lost Profits Suit

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 7:39 PM EDT) -- Franchised Volkswagen dealerships have defended their bid to certify a California class action accusing auto parts maker Bosch of spearheading the development of the emissions-cheating devices in Volkswagen's "clean diesel" vehicles, saying they were uniformly deprived of future sales and profits after the 2015 scandal broke. A group of Volkswagen franchised dealers in California, Florida and Pennsylvania filed a reply brief Friday urging U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer to grant their class certification motion in a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act suit accusing Robert Bosch GmbH and its North American unit Robert Bosch LLC of conspiring with Volkswagen on the...

