Robbins Geller, Motley Rice To Lead 3M Co. Investor Suit

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 4:14 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Monday appointed Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP and Motley Rice LLC co-lead counsel for a shareholders' securities fraud suit following environmental litigation against manufacturer 3M Co. At the same time U.S. District Judge Claire C. Cecchi appointed the two firms, she consolidated two suits with similar allegations and jointly designated three institutional investors — the Employees' Retirement System of the State of Rhode Island, Iron Workers Local 580 Joint funds and Flossbach von Storch Invest SA — as lead plaintiffs. Seeger Weiss LLP was appointed liaison counsel. In their suit, the investors allege that...

