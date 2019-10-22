Momenta, Sandoz Can’t Pause Blood-Clot Drug Antitrust Suit

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 6:43 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee federal judge refused Monday to pause a lawsuit that accuses Momenta and Sandoz of conspiring to monopolize the blood-clot drug Lovenox and its generic version while they appeal the certification of a class of thousands of drug buyers, prompting the companies to seek emergency Sixth Circuit intervention Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Waverly D. Crenshaw Jr. rejected the companies’ assertions that the Sixth Circuit is likely to side with the challenge to class certification they filed at the beginning of October, instead stating that his review of the proposed class met the “rigorous” review standards of class certification under Rule...

