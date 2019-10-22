Texas Man Gets 12 Years For LA Court System Cyberattack

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 10:06 PM EDT) -- A Texas man found guilty of orchestrating a phishing attack on the Los Angeles court system, sending 2 million malicious emails and obtaining hundreds of credit card numbers, was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. Oriyomi Sadiq Aloba, 33, was also ordered to pay about $47,500 in restitution, the DOJ said in a statement Monday. Following a three-day jury trial in California federal court in July, Aloba was found guilty of 27 counts that included wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, unauthorized impairment of a protected computer and unauthorized access to a protected computer....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS