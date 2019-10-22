Intel Says Investment Firm Is Backing Abusive Patent Scheme

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 9:58 PM EDT) -- Intel Corp. fired off an antitrust lawsuit in California federal court Monday against investment management firm Fortress Investment Group LLC, alleging the firm is funding an anti-competitive patent aggregation scheme. According to Intel's complaint, Fortress and "patent assertion entities" it owns or controls are using "ill-gotten power" to extort excessive royalty fees for weak patents and are asserting the patents against tech companies, including Apple Inc. and Google LLC. Intel says the alleged scheme by Fortress, which was acquired by Japanese conglomerate SoftBank for $3.3 billion in 2017, is intended to stifle competition. "Rather than promoting the pro-competitive benefits of the...

