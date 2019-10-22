DC Circ. Skeptical Oceans Are Off-Limits For Monuments

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 8:16 PM EDT) -- Two D.C. Circuit judges on Tuesday appeared skeptical of fishing groups' arguments that U.S. presidents do not have authority under the Antiquities Act to designate offshore areas as national monuments. Circuit Judges Patricia Millett and David Tatel pushed back against the Massachusetts Lobstermen's Association and other groups' assertion that the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument in the Atlantic Ocean is not in an area "owned or controlled" by the federal government and thus is ineligible for monument status. The monument, created by President Barack Obama in 2016, is located in the U.S.' "exclusive economic zone," meaning the submerged lands and...

