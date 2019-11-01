Health Hires: King & Spalding, Arnold & Porter

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 12:49 PM EDT) -- King & Spalding LLP has nabbed a trial attorney from Butler Snow LLP who represented a Johnson & Johnson unit in a high-profile pelvic mesh implant trial, while Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP has hired a regulatory attorney in Brussels and an intellectual property litigator in London, headlining Law360’s latest roundup of personnel moves in the health care and life sciences arena. King & Spalding Adam Spicer Adam Spicer, a trial lawyer who has represented Johnson & Johnson unit Ethicon Inc. in litigation over its pelvic mesh implant, has joined King & Spalding’s trial and global disputes practice group in Atlanta....

