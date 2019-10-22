Alamo Trust Looks To Nix Suit Over Native American Remains

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 7:12 PM EDT) -- The organization in charge of restoring the Alamo has asked a Texas federal court to dismiss a suit by a tribe that claims it was excluded from advising on the site's restoration, arguing that the organization is properly handling an issue concerning Native remains. Alamo Trust Inc., a private nonprofit Texas corporation, said Monday the Tap Pilam Coahuiltecan Nation's suit against the trust, the state and the city of San Antonio is a "transparent attempt to secure preferential treatment" for tribe members even though the nation is not a federally recognized Native American tribe. "Plaintiffs want a seat on the [Alamo Mission Archaeology Advisory Committee] so...

