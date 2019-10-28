$25M Award In Pay Stub Case Underscores PAGA Risks

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 4:28 PM EDT) -- The late Herb Kelleher, co-founder of Southwest Airlines Co., once said, "If the Wright brothers were alive today, Wilbur would have to fire Orville to reduce costs." Historically, the airlines business is not known as a profit-generating venture. On Aug. 20, in Gunther v. Alaska Air Group Inc., after a three-day bench trial, San Diego Superior Court Judge Timothy M. Casserly awarded flight attendant Julie Gunther $25,010,158 in penalties against Alaska Airlines Inc.[1] While the court issued a judgment on Sept. 4, the award is being appealed. Nonetheless, the court’s order is worth a read given the murky nature of Private Attorneys General Act[2]...

