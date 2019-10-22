Retired Atty Fights Sanctions Bid In FCC License Flub Suit

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 8:28 PM EDT) -- A former Garvey Schubert Barer lawyer has fired back at a television station's bid for sanctions in a malpractice case alleging he botched a regulatory license application, arguing that just because the station doesn't like new facts he put forward doesn't mean the court should dole out penalties. Henry A. Solomon, who is retired and worked for the firm now known as Foster Garvey PC, is facing allegations that he submitted an unfinished regulatory form for The Atlanta Channel in 1999 that cost the station a required license. After pressing the court to hand him a win in the station's suit in July...

