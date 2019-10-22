GAO Says Savings Let Army Bundle $991M Support Deal

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 7:29 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has denied a small business’ protest over the U.S. Army bundling 10 separate support contracts into a single $991.3 million procurement, saying cost savings allowed the consolidation despite potentially excluding small businesses. The $145.8 million saving the Army anticipates from the disputed contract is the type of “measurably substantial benefit” that justifies an exception to a Small Business Act clause discouraging the use of bundling, the GAO said in a Sep. 23 decision released Monday, denying a protest by InSap Services Inc. Marlton, New Jersey-based InSap provides various enterprise resource planning services for the military....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS