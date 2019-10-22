Lori Loughlin, Other 'Varsity Blues' Parents Face New Charges

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 3:06 PM EDT) -- Actress Lori Loughlin and more than a dozen other parents and coaches charged in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions scandal are facing additional federal bribery counts after a Massachusetts grand jury handed up a pair of new indictments Tuesday. The new charges, announced by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts, were levied against Loughlin, her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, and fellow accused parents Gamal Abdelaziz, Diane Blake, Todd Blake, Elisabeth Kimmel, William McGlashan Jr., Marci Palatella, John Wilson, Homayoun Zadeh and Robert Zangrillo. Prosecutors say the new charge stems from allegations that the parents bribed employees of...

