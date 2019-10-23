Legal Assistant Can't Sink Contempt Ruling Over Trial Gesture

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 12:37 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit has refused to shake a contempt finding against a legal assistant who signaled to a witness during a trial involving retaliation claims against Skywest Airlines, backing the decision of a Colorado federal court. The legal assistant, Ann Rutledge, was at the defense table through a four-day trial in September 2018 focused on claims by an ex-Skywest Airlines employee that the airline failed to accommodate his health condition and retaliated against him, according to court records. While Rutledge claimed she simply “flinched” and did not mean to willfully obstruct justice, the three-judge appellate panel noted Tuesday that the lower...

