Ex-Super Bowl Winner Drops NFL Concussion Claims

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 9:26 PM EDT) -- Former Chicago Bears and San Diego Chargers defensive back Shaun Gayle became the latest of the former NFL players who opted out of the league’s landmark concussion class settlement to drop his claims, according to a filing Tuesday in the Pennsylvania federal court overseeing the massive litigation. Gayle, who won Super Bowl XX in 1985 with the Bears, filed a notice of voluntary dismissal of his suit, dropping his claims with prejudice in an apparent settlement. Details of the deal were not available. An attorney for Gayle declined to comment to Law360. The fate of the players and families who opted...

