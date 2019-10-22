9th Circ. Affirms Block Of Trump Admin.'s Birth Control Rules

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 9:17 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge didn't abuse his discretion when he allowed 13 states and the District of Columbia to ignore Trump administration regulations that let employers invoke religious or moral objections to avoid an Affordable Care Act requirement to provide no-cost birth control to workers, a divided Ninth Circuit ruled Tuesday. An appellate panel ruled 2-1 that U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr. had the right to block the U.S. Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services and the Treasury from enforcing the regulations in California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia,...

