Asbestos Slipped Into J&J's Talc Supply, LA Jury Hears

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 10:18 PM EDT) -- A California woman began her mesothelioma trial against Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday with claims that the baby powder maker let dangerous, out-of-spec materials sneak into its talc supply, while J&J blamed the woman's cancer on her childhood in asbestos-ridden Hong Kong. The trial concerns the claims of plaintiff Pui "Amy" Fong, a California mother of two and immigrant who moved to the U.S. from Hong Kong in 1984, at age 13. It kicked off just days after J&J recalled a batch of talcum powder — reportedly some 33,000 bottles — on regulators' asbestos concerns, although this recall was not mentioned during opening arguments....

