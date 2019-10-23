Charter Can Run Cables Without Landowner's OK, NCTA Says

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 5:08 PM EDT) -- An internet and television trade group has told the Seventh Circuit that Charter Communications is within its rights to run fiber optic cables through an Indiana property, saying the upgrades the landowner opposes comply with a 1996 federal law enacted to help telecom providers expand their services. Indiana resident Stephen West contends that an easement covering a 20-story-tall tower on his land only permits electrical uses — not cables supporting communication and telephone systems. But the NCTA – The Internet & Television Association argued in a filing on Tuesday that Congress specifically allowed easements like his to stretch to allow "compatible uses"...

