Feds Slam Pharma CEO's Bid To Nix Opioid Trafficking Charge

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 10:10 PM EDT) -- The former CEO of a pharmaceutical distributor accused of flooding drug markets with millions of opioids can’t escape prosecution just because his scheme took place in a boardroom instead of on a street corner, prosecutors said Tuesday in New York federal court. Neither Laurence F. Doud’s position nor his lack of medical training give him a “free pass for his drug dealing” or immunity from the government’s charge that he directed a five-year scheme to shovel fentanyl and oxycodone to unscrupulous pharmacies, blacklisted doctors and pill mills while raking in millions of dollars for his company, Rochester Drug Co-Operative Inc., prosecutors...

