Conn., Tribes Want In On MGM Suit Over $300M Casino Plan

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 6:22 PM EDT) -- Connecticut and two Native American tribes asked a D.C. federal court Tuesday to let them intervene in MGM’s suit against the U.S. government over the tribes’ planned $300 million casino, saying they’re entitled to argue for the case’s dismissal. The state, the Mohegan Tribe Of Indians of Connecticut and the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe said they’re entitled to intervene because the tribes’ casino project is the subject of MGM Global Resorts Development LLC’s suit. They also argued that the U.S. Department of the Interior may not adequately defend their interests involving amendments to tribe-state compacts. “The practical consequence of denying intervention would...

