Accused Crypto Schemer Calls Allegations A 'House Of Cards'

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 5:04 PM EDT) -- Barry Honig, the Florida investor accused of orchestrating a pump-and-dump takeover of biotech company-turned-cryptocurrency enterprise Riot Blockchain, asserted Tuesday in a New Jersey federal court that Riot shareholders' claims against him are "a house of cards built upon ... baseless and conclusory contentions" and should be dismissed. Just because he knew some of Riot's other investors didn't mean he controlled them, Honig contended. And though he had been accused of wrongdoing in connection with three of "the hundreds of companies in which he has invested over decades," and had settled over one such accusation in July, that didn't mean he had done anything...

