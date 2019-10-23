Ex-SEC Compliance Expert Denies Pilfering Info For PE Firm

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 1:32 PM EDT) -- The chief compliance officer at New York-based private equity firm GPB Capital pled not guilty Wednesday in a case alleging that he abused his prior position at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to gather information about an investigation into the firm. Michael S. Cohn, 59, worked in the SEC's Enforcement Division as a securities compliance examiner and industry specialist before leaving to join GPB in October 2018. Prosecutors allege that while he was still at the SEC, Cohn accessed information about a pending investigation into GPB, and then touted his knowledge to GPB management when he was seeking a job...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS