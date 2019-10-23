PennEast Says 3rd Circ. Ruling Will Disrupt Gas Industry

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 5:56 PM EDT) -- PennEast Pipeline urged the Third Circuit on Tuesday to rehear a dispute over whether the developers of the $1 billion pipeline can seize land owned by New Jersey under the Natural Gas Act, arguing that the court's ruling "upends 70 years of well-established practice and threatens immediate disruption of the natural gas industry." PennEast Pipeline Co. LLC asked the court to review its September ruling, which found that the Natural Gas Act doesn't trump the state's 11th Amendment sovereign immunity from condemnation suits by private companies. PennEast is pushing for a panel or en banc rehearing on the grounds that the...

