Bill Would Clarify Citizenship For Kids Of Overseas Personnel

Law360, Washington (October 23, 2019, 8:02 PM EDT) -- Two months after a Trump administration policy change confused the issue, a bipartisan group of representatives announced a bill Wednesday that would clarify that children born abroad to U.S. troops, diplomats and other government employees don't need to establish U.S. residency to secure citizenship. The top Democrat and Republican on the House Judiciary Committee said their measure, the Citizenship for Children of Military Members and Civil Servants Act, would remove the requirement that certain children establish U.S. residency before securing citizenship — a difficult task when families are stationed overseas. "American citizens who are deployed members of our military or government officials...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS