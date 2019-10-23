DOD Seeks Private Partners For 5G Pentagon Research

Law360, Los Angeles (October 23, 2019, 11:24 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department Of Defense is launching a new initiative to test emerging 5G technologies and their usefulness in the military context, and it plans to solicit private-sector proposals to develop next-generation mobile technology before 2020, the agency announced Wednesday at Mobile World Congress Americas, a wireless industry summit and trade show, in Los Angeles. Lisa Porter, deputy undersecretary of defense for Research and Engineering, said the DOD will put out a call for industry participation in November, asking wireless partners to produce ideas on spectrum-sharing, virtual reality applications and internet-connected logistics operations. The DOD will incorporate feedback on the draft...

