Hong Kong Childhood Can't Diminish J&J Talc Risk, Jury Told

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 10:47 PM EDT) -- A California woman's possible exposure to asbestos as a child during Hong Kong's construction boom doesn't outweigh exposure to Johnson & Johnson's talcum powder as the probable cause of her mesothelioma, an epidemiologist testified Wednesday. Allan Smith, an epidemiologist emeritus at the University of California, Berkeley, was the first witness in the trial, in which plaintiff Pui "Amy" Fong, a California mother of two and an immigrant who moved to the U.S. from Hong Kong in 1984, blames Johnson's Baby Powder for her mesothelioma. J&J's lawyers have told the jury that construction going on around Fong during her childhood could be responsible for...

