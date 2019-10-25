States Are Wrong To Block Local Gov'ts From Opioid Suits

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 3:55 PM EDT) -- On Oct. 21, two Ohio counties reached a $260 million settlement with four drug companies, just before opening arguments were scheduled to begin in the federal opioid multidistrict litigation in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio. The deal can serve as a model for the literally thousands of cases from cities, counties, Native American tribes and others yet to be resolved. However, while local governments have been seeking to hold drug companies responsible for the billions of dollars the opioid crisis has cost in providing care and treatment across emergency rooms, police departments and local social service...

