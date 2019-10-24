Loestrin Buyers' $1M Lupin Deal Gets Initial Approval

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 2:02 PM EDT) -- Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. and a group of end payors won preliminary approval of a $1 million settlement to end their portion of multidistrict litigation accusing the drugmaker and two other pharmaceutical companies of colluding to keep generic versions of the birth control drug Loestrin off the market. U.S. District Judge William E. Smith's initial approval of the $1 million settlement on Wednesday came more than three months after a host of end payors, including the city of Providence, Rhode Island, health insurance companies and employee welfare benefit programs, asked that the court greenlight it. The judge has also certified the end...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS