Device Maker, Execs To Pay $6M To End Feds' FCA Claims

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 3:12 PM EDT) -- Life Spine Inc. and two executives have agreed to pay nearly $6 million total to settle the federal government's False Claims Act suit accusing the medical device maker and the executives of paying surgeons to use and promote their products. In a series of filings Wednesday, the government told a New York federal judge it has reached settlements with Life Spine, CEO Michael Butler and Vice President Richard Greiber totaling about $5.99 million to resolve the government's claims against them. Life Spine will shoulder the lion's share of the payout — $5.5 million — while Butler will cough up $375,000 plus...

