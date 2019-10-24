'Inhumane' DC Hospital Lacks Running Water, Patients Say

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 7:51 PM EDT) -- Patients at a public psychiatric facility in Washington, D.C., have accused the district of subjecting them to “unconstitutional and inhumane conditions that shock the conscience,” saying in their proposed class action that they haven’t had “safe, running water” since the end of September. “A hospital without water is not really a hospital,” the complaint says. The patients lodged their case with the D.C. federal court on Wednesday, naming Barbara J. Bazron and Mark J. Chastang — the director of the D.C. Department of Behavioral Health and CEO of Saint Elizabeth’s Hospital, respectively — as defendants along with the district. According to...

