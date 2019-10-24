Chase Seeks To Exclude Prof. From 9th Circ. Preemption Case

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 11:08 PM EDT) -- JPMorgan Chase Bank NA urged the Ninth Circuit on Wednesday to turn away a Georgetown Law professor who asked to jump into the bank's federal thrift preemption appeal with an amicus brief on the valid-when-made doctrine, a legal principle he has opined against in several Colorado court cases. Adam Levitin, a research professor at Georgetown University Law Center, sought the appeals court's permission last week to file a late amicus brief that cautions the court against using the Chase Bank appeal as an opportunity to address the valid-when-made doctrine, which holds that a loan that's valid at origination won't become invalid...

