Ex-Restaurateur Settles RICO Suit Over ADA Claims

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 9:49 PM EDT) -- A former restaurateur has settled her racketeering suit in California federal court against two law firms that allegedly filed bogus disabled-access claims against hundreds of small businesses. Ex-restaurateur Fatemah Saniefar filed a joint motion of settlement on Tuesday, saying that all of her Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act claims against Moore Law Firm PC and its successor, Mission Law Firm APC, have been resolved. The RICO suit stemmed from separate litigation brought by Moore Law Firm alleging Americans with Disabilities Act violations against Saniefar, who said her restaurant was one of hundreds of small immigrant-owned businesses that Moore sued to...

