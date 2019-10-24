Sens. Want TikTok Investigated For National Security Threats

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 8:54 PM EDT) -- Two leading U.S. senators have asked intelligence officials to look into whether the popular short-form video app TikTok, which is owned by a Chinese company, is a "national security risk" due to the Chinese government's potential ability to monitor and censor app users. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., asked acting U.S. Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire on Wednesday to order intelligence agencies to investigate the app, which allows users to upload short videos that often include lip-syncing to music. The senators suggested that TikTok, which is owned by Beijing-based technology company ByteDance, could hand over sensitive user...

